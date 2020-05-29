Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 201.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 2606.00 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 201.91% to Rs 142.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 2606.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2266.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.83% to Rs 207.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 9697.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8885.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

