Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 201.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 2606.00 croreNet profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 201.91% to Rs 142.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 2606.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2266.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.83% to Rs 207.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 9697.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8885.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2606.002266.98 15 9697.958885.47 9 OPM %14.145.49 -6.004.90 - PBDT344.1497.70 252 473.12361.25 31 PBT300.4057.94 418 302.08205.56 47 NP142.3847.16 202 207.13132.92 56
