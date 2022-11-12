Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 30.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.54% to Rs 609.71 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 30.85% to Rs 39.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.54% to Rs 609.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 470.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.609.71470.6711.6510.7579.7983.3663.0967.6239.0156.41

