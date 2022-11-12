JUST IN
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 30.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.54% to Rs 609.71 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 30.85% to Rs 39.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.54% to Rs 609.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 470.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales609.71470.67 30 OPM %11.6510.75 -PBDT79.7983.36 -4 PBT63.0967.62 -7 NP39.0156.41 -31

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:42 IST

