Angel Broking Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd and NDR Auto Components Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 October 2020.

Angel Broking Ltd surged 15.99% to Rs 288.4 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd soared 13.05% to Rs 21.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 11.15% to Rs 98.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84219 shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd exploded 10.29% to Rs 274.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4253 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 164.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 886 shares in the past one month.

