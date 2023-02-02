JUST IN
Ramco Industries invests Rs 45 cr in Ramco Systems

Ramco Industries has been allotted 16,42,335 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Ramco Systems at an issue price of Rs 274 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 45 crore on preferential basis.

Consequent to the investment, the company's shareholding in Ramco Systems has increased to 71,09,711 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each constituting 19.38% of its paid up share capital (post conversion of warrants into equity shares by RSL).

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:47 IST

