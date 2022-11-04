Angel One client base jumps 71.5% YoY in Oct

The broker said that its client base climbed 71.5% to 11.88 million in October 2022 as against 6.93 million in October 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 2.7% month on month (MoM) from 11.57 million clients in September 2022.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.34 million in October 2022 compared with 0.39 million in September 2022 (down 12.5%) and 0.43 million in October 2021 (down 20.8%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 13,88,700 crore in October 2022 (up 1.1% MoM and up 110.7% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 13,57,100 crore, in October 2022 (up 1.1% MoM and up 112.5% YoY). Cash segment was at Rs 3500 crore (down 16.5% MoM and down 43% YoY) and commodity segment improved to Rs 17700 crore (up 6% MoM and up 148.7% YoY) in October 2022.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 21.7% in October 2022 as against 21.6% in September 2022 and 20.7% in October 2021. F&O market share stood at 21.7% (up 5 bps MoM and up 91 bps YoY), cash market share increased to 14.8% (up 161 bps MoM and up 49 bps YoY) in October 2022. The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment improved to 53.4% (up 12 bps MoM and up 1,897 bps YoY) in October 2022.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE.

On a consolidated basis, Angel One reported 49.6% rise in net profit to Rs 181.51 crore on 44.69% increase in total income to Rs 686.53 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Angel One fell 1.22% to Rs 1561.25 on the BSE.

