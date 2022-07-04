Angel One gains after client base soars 97% YoY in June

Angel One rose 1.08% after the brokerage company said its client base jumped 96.9% to 10.41 million in June 2022 as against 5.29 millions in June 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 3.1% month on month (MoM) from 10.10 million clients in May 2022.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.34 million in June 2022 compared with 0.47 million in May 2022 (down 27.6%) and 0.46 million in June 2021 (down 26.3%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 9,76,500 crore in June 2022 (up 9.2% MoM and up 118.5% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 9,57,100 crore, in June 2022 (up 9.6% MoM and up 121.1% YoY). Cash segment was at Rs 3,000 crore (down 19.3% MoM and down 45.7% YoY) and commodity segment improved to Rs 10,800 crore (up 3.1% MoM and up 128.3% YoY) in June 2022.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 21.2% in June 2022 as against 19.9% in May 2022 and 21.9% in June 2021. F&O market share stood at 21.2% (up 135 bps MoM and down 86 bps YoY), cash market share improved to 14.1% (up 55 bps MoM and up 113 bps YoY) in June 2022.The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment stood at 45.3% (up 28 bps MoM and up 2,086 bps YoY) in June 2022.

Further, the company's client base jumped 96.9% to 10.41 million in Q1 June 2022, up 13% quarter-on-quarter and up 96.9% year-on-year.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 9,39,800 crore in Q1 June 2022 (up 8.9% QoQ and up 106.7% YoY).

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.

The company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 204.7 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 101.9 crore in Q4 FY21. Total Revenue from operations increased by 64.3% YoY to Rs 671.3 in Q4 FY22 as against 408.61 crore in Q4 FY21.

