Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 245.91 points or 0.74% at 33598.96 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, SKF India Ltd (up 5.32%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.37%),KNR Constructions Ltd (up 1.49%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.35%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.05%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.95%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.86%), Graphite India Ltd (up 0.84%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.5%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 1.61%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.91%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.8%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6 or 0.01% at 60830.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.6 points or 0.05% at 18061.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.85 points or 0.39% at 29101.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.48 points or 0.09% at 9082.49.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 943 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

