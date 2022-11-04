Cressanda Solutions Ltd Falls 4.86%

Cressanda Solutions Ltd has lost 22.21% over last one month compared to 2.7% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

Cressanda Solutions Ltd lost 4.86% today to trade at Rs 26.45. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.84% to quote at 28707.38. The index is up 2.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd decreased 1.43% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd lost 1.41% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 16.6 % over last one year compared to the 1.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cressanda Solutions Ltd has lost 22.21% over last one month compared to 2.7% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53851 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 51.2 on 06 May 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.3 on 03 Nov 2021.

