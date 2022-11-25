JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

CreditAccess Grameen concludes its maiden public issue of NCDs of Rs 500 cr
Business Standard

L&T Finance Holdings concludes sale of L&T Investment Management

Capital Market 

On 25 November 2022

L&T Finance Holdings has received Rs 3484 crore (USD 25 million) as consideration of sale of L&T Investment Management, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from HSBC Asset Management (India) (Purchaser), asset manager of HSBC Mutual Fund and also realised surplus cash balance of Rs 764 crore in L&T Investment Management pursuant to the definitive documents.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU