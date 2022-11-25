L&T Finance Holdings concludes sale of L&T Investment Management

On 25 November 2022

L&T Finance Holdings has received Rs 3484 crore (USD 25 million) as consideration of sale of L&T Investment Management, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from HSBC Asset Management (India) (Purchaser), asset manager of HSBC Mutual Fund and also realised surplus cash balance of Rs 764 crore in L&T Investment Management pursuant to the definitive documents.

