L&T Finance Holdings concludes sale of L&T Investment Management

-
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
USFDA concludes GMP and Pre-Approval inspection of Alkem's Indore unit
INTERMAT's first edition in India concludes successfully with over 10,000 professional trade visitors and key industry participants
CreditAccess Grameen concludes its maiden public issue of NCDs of Rs 500 cr
TECNO Mobile announces debut sale for CAMON 19 Neo and SPARK 9; Feature on Amazon Prime Day Sale
-
On 25 November 2022L&T Finance Holdings has received Rs 3484 crore (USD 25 million) as consideration of sale of L&T Investment Management, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, from HSBC Asset Management (India) (Purchaser), asset manager of HSBC Mutual Fund and also realised surplus cash balance of Rs 764 crore in L&T Investment Management pursuant to the definitive documents.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU