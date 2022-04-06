Angel One records 5.2% (MoM) increase in client base in March

Angel One reported an increase of 5.2% in client base to 9.21 million in month of March 2022 compared to 8.76 million in February 2022. The company reported 4.5% decline in average client funding book at Rs 15.64 billion compared to Rs 16.38 billion in February 2022.

Number of orders increased 4.6% to 73.55 million in March 2022 on MoM basis.

In the overall equity segment, the company achieved average daily turnover of Rs 8842 billion in March 2022 compared to Rs 8881 billion in February. In derivates segment, the company achieved average daily turnover of Rs 8587 billion in March 2022 compared to Rs 8643 billion in February 2022.

