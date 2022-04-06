Persistent Systems appoints Chief of Operations and Chief People Officer

Persistent Systems announced that the company is bolstering its leadership team to support continued growth and strategic focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), Risk Management and Talent Transformation initiatives.

Sameer Bendre, formerly Chief People Officer, will take on the role of Chief of Operations with the responsibility for overseeing Persistent's ESG and Risk Management priorities as well as the company's Enterprise Information Systems and Administration functions.

Yogesh Patgaonkar has joined Persistent Systems as Chief People Officer.

In this role, he will be responsible for Persistent's Global HR function, including Learning & Development as well as Talent Acquisition.

