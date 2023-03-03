Adani Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 March 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd surged 13.40% to Rs 1822 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 335.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10945 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd spiked 8.27% to Rs 10.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd exploded 8.03% to Rs 312.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18315 shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd rose 7.84% to Rs 247. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

