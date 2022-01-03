Surya Roshni Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd and Indoco Remedies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 January 2022.

Surya Roshni Ltd tumbled 10.57% to Rs 522.25 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9899 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd lost 7.80% to Rs 814.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54700 shares in the past one month.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd crashed 5.16% to Rs 791.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9605 shares in the past one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 949.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60159 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd fell 2.87% to Rs 440.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9971 shares in the past one month.

