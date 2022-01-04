Maruti Suzuki registers 2% YoY dip in December automobile production

Maruti Suzuki India said that its total production fell 2% to 152,029 units in December 2021 from 155,127 units in December 2020.

However, the company's total production is higher by 4% as compared to 145,560 units produced in November 2021.

While the production of passenger vehicles declined by 3% to 148,767 units, production of light commercial vehicles almost doubled to 3,262 units in December 2021 over December 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month, the auto maker said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 65.7% to Rs 486.90 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 1,419.60 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose 9.1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 19,300.50 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.25% to end at Rs 7519.70 on the BSE yesterday.

