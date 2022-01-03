CSB Bank total deposits rise 7% YoY to Rs 19,056 cr

CSB Bank said that its total deposits increased 7.34% to Rs 19,056 crore as on 31 December 2021 from Rs 17,752 crore as on 31 December 2020.Of this, CASA deposits were at Rs 6,587 crore (up 22% YoY) while term deposits were at Rs 12,468.82 crore (up 0.88% YoY) as on 31 December 2021 over 31 December 2020.
Gross advances increased by 11.55% to Rs 14,827 crore as on 31 December 2021 from Rs 13,291 crore as on 31 December 2020.
Advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery, aggregated to Rs 5,539.77 crore, down 1.67% YoY as on 31 December 2021 from Rs 5,633 crore posted on 31 December 2020.
CSB Bank has a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It offers a wide range of products and services to overall customer base of 1.6 million, with particular focus on SME, retail, and NRI customers.
The bank's net profit increased by 72.1% to Rs 118.57 crore on a 8.1% rise in total income to Rs 555.64 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. In Q2 FY22, the net interest income (NII) improved by 21.4% to Rs 278.38 crore in from Rs 229.25 crore in Q2 FY21.
The scrip was trading 0.66% higher at Rs 236.85 on BSE.
