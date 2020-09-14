JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Munjal Auto Industries approves change in CFO
Business Standard

Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.26 -27 OPM %31.5869.23 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.080.13 -38 NP0.080.10 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU