Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.190.2631.5869.230.080.130.080.130.080.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)