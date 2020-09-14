Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.92% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Anjani Finance declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.92% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.26 -27 OPM %31.5869.23 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.080.13 -38 NP0.080.10 -20
