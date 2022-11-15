Kinetic Engineering standalone net profit rises 184.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 34.50 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 184.48% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.5032.1012.6410.163.262.181.650.581.650.58

