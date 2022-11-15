JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kinetic Engineering standalone net profit rises 184.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 34.50 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 184.48% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 34.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.5032.10 7 OPM %12.6410.16 -PBDT3.262.18 50 PBT1.650.58 184 NP1.650.58 184

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU