Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.24% to Rs 13621.10 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries declined 80.88% to Rs 236.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1237.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.24% to Rs 13621.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20103.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13621.1020103.0424.2426.832145.413916.281159.692907.48236.561237.38

