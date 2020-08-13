Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.88% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.24% to Rs 13621.10 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries declined 80.88% to Rs 236.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1237.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.24% to Rs 13621.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20103.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13621.1020103.04 -32 OPM %24.2426.83 -PBDT2145.413916.28 -45 PBT1159.692907.48 -60 NP236.561237.38 -81
