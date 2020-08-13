APL Apollo Tubes standalone net profit declines 95.09% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
APL Apollo unveils 'Apollo Fencing Solution' that blends protection with aesthetics
GIC Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 3.1%, rises for third straight session
Maha lockdown: Relief for APL orange card-holders
APL Apollo Tubes resumes partial operations at Raipur plant
-
Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 761.77 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 95.09% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 761.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1589.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales761.771589.10 -52 OPM %3.634.16 -PBDT18.7149.06 -62 PBT2.6432.54 -92 NP1.0120.59 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU