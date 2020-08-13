JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

APL Apollo Tubes standalone net profit declines 95.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 761.77 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 95.09% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 761.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1589.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales761.771589.10 -52 OPM %3.634.16 -PBDT18.7149.06 -62 PBT2.6432.54 -92 NP1.0120.59 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU