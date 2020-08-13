APL Apollo Tubes standalone net profit declines 95.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 761.77 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 95.09% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 761.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1589.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.761.771589.103.634.1618.7149.062.6432.541.0120.59

