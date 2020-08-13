JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit declines 51.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 301.05 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 51.77% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 301.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 311.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales301.05311.52 -3 OPM %15.4514.49 -PBDT54.8674.49 -26 PBT19.4139.26 -51 NP13.3227.62 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU