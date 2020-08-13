Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit declines 51.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
NCC standalone net profit declines 79.18% in the June 2020 quarter
NCC consolidated net profit declines 79.01% in the June 2020 quarter
Rites consolidated net profit declines 35.92% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 301.05 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 51.77% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 301.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 311.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales301.05311.52 -3 OPM %15.4514.49 -PBDT54.8674.49 -26 PBT19.4139.26 -51 NP13.3227.62 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU