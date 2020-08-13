Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit declines 51.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 301.05 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 51.77% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 301.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 311.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.301.05311.5215.4514.4954.8674.4919.4139.2613.3227.62

