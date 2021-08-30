Anupam Rasayan gains on LoI worth Rs 135 cr with Japanese multinational

Anupam Rasayan India rose 3.96% to Rs 767.20 after the company received and signed Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational chemical company for supplying a life sciences related speciality chemical product.

The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for next four years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product.

Speaking about the order, Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, said, This order will further strengthen our revenue and profitability visibility and also showcases the quality of the product allowing the customer to depend upon the company on long term basis making Anupam Rasayan, a preferred partner for these MNCs.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 32.12 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 0.23 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 72.61% YoY to Rs 233.68 crore during the quarter.

