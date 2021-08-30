Anupam Rasayan gains on LoI worth Rs 135 cr with Japanese multinational

Anupam Rasayan India rose 3.96% to Rs 767.20 after the company received and signed Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational chemical company for supplying a life sciences related speciality chemical product.
The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for next four years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product.
Speaking about the order, Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, said, This order will further strengthen our revenue and profitability visibility and also showcases the quality of the product allowing the customer to depend upon the company on long term basis making Anupam Rasayan, a preferred partner for these MNCs.
Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 32.12 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 0.23 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 72.61% YoY to Rs 233.68 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU