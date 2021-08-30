Basic materials stocks gain

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 90.24 points or 1.64% at 5607.21 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 8.09%), Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (up 5.42%),I G Petrochemicals Ltd (up 5.21%),Kalyani Steels Ltd (up 4.57%),Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 3.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 3.8%), Gravita India Ltd (up 3.78%), Balaji Amines Ltd (up 3.7%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 3.57%), and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 3.51%).

On the other hand, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (down 4.88%), Mangalam Cement Ltd (down 2.22%), and Cheviot Company Ltd (down 0.86%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 422.06 or 0.75% at 56546.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.8 points or 0.79% at 16837.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 274.57 points or 1.04% at 26558.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 81.62 points or 1.01% at 8174.26.

On BSE,2002 shares were trading in green, 642 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

