Anupam Rasayan receives LoI worth Rs 135 cr

-
ALSO READ
Anupam Rasayan gains on LoI worth Rs 135 cr with Japanese multinational
Anupam Rasayan rises after winning orders
Anupam Rasayan bags two contracts worth Rs 540 crore
Barometers near record high level; realty stocks rally
Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 113.29% in the March 2021 quarter
-
To supply life science related speciality chemical product to Japanese entityAnupam Rasayan India has received and signed Letter of Intent (LOI) amounting Rs 135 crore with a Japanese Multinational Chemical company for supplying a life sciences related speciality chemical product. The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for next four years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU