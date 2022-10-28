Astec Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 101.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.75% to Rs 199.75 crore

Net profit of Astec Lifesciences rose 101.87% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.75% to Rs 199.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.199.75102.5716.6620.5532.7520.3324.5812.1818.319.07

