JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vedanta Q2 PAT slips 54% YoY to Rs 2,690 cr
Business Standard

Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 83.03% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 65.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.03% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.026.01 -83 OPM %83.3393.84 -PBDT0.852.42 -65 PBT0.832.41 -66 NP0.832.41 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU