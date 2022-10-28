Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 83.03% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 65.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.03% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.026.0183.3393.840.852.420.832.410.832.41

