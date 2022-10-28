Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 83.03% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Oasis Securities declined 65.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.03% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.026.01 -83 OPM %83.3393.84 -PBDT0.852.42 -65 PBT0.832.41 -66 NP0.832.41 -66
