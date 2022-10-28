JUST IN
Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 11.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 6305.70 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 11.89% to Rs 1114.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 995.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 6305.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5763.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6305.705763.20 9 OPM %30.1123.59 -PBDT1922.801566.60 23 PBT1613.601272.50 27 NP1114.20995.80 12

