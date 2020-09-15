JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Apis India consolidated net profit rises 670.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.30% to Rs 63.36 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 670.45% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 44.30% to Rs 63.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.3643.91 44 OPM %9.015.22 -PBDT4.881.24 294 PBT4.130.79 423 NP3.390.44 670

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU