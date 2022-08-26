APL Apollo Tubes Ltd down for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 992.2, down 3.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 5.36% in NIFTY and a 7.65% down 9.49% in the Nifty Media index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 992.2, down 3.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 17600.7. The Sensex is at 58973.89, up 0.34%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 8.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 13.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5800.1, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 85.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)