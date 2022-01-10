APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Falls 1.64%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost 7.3% over last one month compared to 0.22% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.29% rise in the SENSEX

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 1.64% today to trade at Rs 912.7. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.02% to quote at 19850.3. The index is up 0.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 0.85% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 0.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 56.82 % over last one year compared to the 23.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost 7.3% over last one month compared to 0.22% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14559 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61343 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1113.65 on 16 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 443.3 on 07 Jan 2021.

