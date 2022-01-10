Oberoi Realty Ltd Surges 3.95%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.96%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 3.74% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.35% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 3.95% today to trade at Rs 946.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.96% to quote at 3928.25. The index is down 3.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 3.12% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 52.01 % over last one year compared to the 23.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 3.74% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13561 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37380 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1051.9 on 03 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 509.85 on 28 Jan 2021.

