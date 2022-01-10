Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 71.15 points or 1.85% at 3923.9 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.54%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.37%),DLF Ltd (up 2.33%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.23%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.9%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.54%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.42%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.41%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.96%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 352.22 or 0.59% at 60096.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.05 points or 0.59% at 17917.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 268.15 points or 0.89% at 30300.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.48 points or 0.62% at 9016.02.

On BSE,2443 shares were trading in green, 730 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

