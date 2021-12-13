APL Apollo Tubes Ltd sees good buying

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1018.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 166.91% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.83% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1018.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17420.75. The Sensex is at 58436.96, down 0.59%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 11.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5658.9, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 110.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

