Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.3, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 142.96% in last one year as compared to a 28.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.85% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 356.3, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17419.55. The Sensex is at 58457.39, down 0.56%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 9.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5658.9, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 387.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

