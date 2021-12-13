ICICI Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 758.85, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.32% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% gain in NIFTY and a 20.73% gain in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 758.85, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17420.75. The Sensex is at 58436.96, down 0.59%. ICICI Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37105.65, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 192.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 760.85, up 0.17% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 44.32% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% gain in NIFTY and a 20.73% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

