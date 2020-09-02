APL Apollo Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2397.7, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.18% rally in NIFTY and a 13.25% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2397.7, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11465.4. The Sensex is at 38865.8, down 0.09%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 27.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 16.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2496.75, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25355 shares today, compared to the daily average of 75142 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

