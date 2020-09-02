Cadila Health gets USFDA nod for Cisatracurium Besylate injection

The drug maker on Wednesday (2 September) said it received final approval from the US drug regulator to market Cisatracurium Besylate injection.

The drug will be manufactured at Liva plant (Vadodara) of Cadila Healthcare, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

Cisatracurium Besylate is a non-depolarizing skeletal neuromuscular blocker for intravenous administration. It is an adjunct to general anaesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubation in adults and in paediatric patients 1 month to 12 years of age and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation in adults during surgical procedures or during mechanical ventilation in the ICU.

The group now has 297 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 49.53% to Rs 454 crore on 4.20% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,549.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The scrip shed 0.97% to Rs 374.50 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 373.50 and 382.95 so far during the day.

