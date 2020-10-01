APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 2.54%, up for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2991, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.01% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% drop in NIFTY and a 1.65% drop in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11421.2. The Sensex is at 38686.19, up 1.62%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 25.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2242.55, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69614 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

