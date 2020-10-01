Bosch Ltd soars 0.93%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 13857.8, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% jump in NIFTY and a 7.08% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13857.8, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11421.2. The Sensex is at 38686.19, up 1.62%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 6.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7908.1, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20810 shares today, compared to the daily average of 76151 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 80.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

