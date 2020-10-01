Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for fifth session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6842.3, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6842.3, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11421.2. The Sensex is at 38686.19, up 1.62%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has dropped around 1.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7908.1, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6865.25, up 1.26% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 1.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

