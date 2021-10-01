APL Apollo Tubes Q2 sales volumes grow 15% QoQ

APL Apollo Tubes today announced its sales volume performance for the quarter ending 30 September 2021. The Company registered a sales volume of 427,387 ton in Q2FY22 compared to 373,124 ton in Q1FY22 and 481,115 ton in Q2FY21.

The Q2FY22 sales volume of 427,387 Ton (+15% QoQ/-11% YoY), recovered sequentially as the construction activity started to pick up after Corona Wave 2 which had hit the country in Q1.

However, the extended monsoon in Q2 impacted the construction activity to some extent.

The company focused on maintaining its dominant leadership and increasing sale of its value added products in the challenging environment. The value added product portfolio contributed 62% in Q2FY22 as compared to 57% in FY21.

