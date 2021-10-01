APL Apollo Tubes Q2 sales volumes grow 15% QoQ

-
ALSO READ
APL Apollo hits record high on securing design patents for six products
APL Apollo soars on bonus issue proposal
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 109.82% in the March 2021 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 778.13% in the June 2021 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Spikes 1.77%
-
APL Apollo Tubes today announced its sales volume performance for the quarter ending 30 September 2021. The Company registered a sales volume of 427,387 ton in Q2FY22 compared to 373,124 ton in Q1FY22 and 481,115 ton in Q2FY21.
The Q2FY22 sales volume of 427,387 Ton (+15% QoQ/-11% YoY), recovered sequentially as the construction activity started to pick up after Corona Wave 2 which had hit the country in Q1.
However, the extended monsoon in Q2 impacted the construction activity to some extent.
The company focused on maintaining its dominant leadership and increasing sale of its value added products in the challenging environment. The value added product portfolio contributed 62% in Q2FY22 as compared to 57% in FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU