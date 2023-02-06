JUST IN
K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 17.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 1367.91 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill declined 17.57% to Rs 174.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 1367.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1226.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1367.911226.08 12 OPM %19.6424.96 -PBDT262.17324.99 -19 PBT232.81283.23 -18 NP174.57211.77 -18

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:51 IST

