NHPC Q1 PAT grows 15% to Rs 983 cr

On a consolidated basis, NHPC's net profit jumped 14.9% to Rs 982.86 crore on 13% decline in net sales to Rs 2,417.12 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Profit before tax soared 13.5% to Rs 1,238.17 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 1,090.49 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 result was declared after trading hours yesterday, 13 August 2021.

NHPC is the largest organisation for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

Shares of NHPC advanced 2.12% to close at Rs 26.55 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)