Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit declines 1.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 57.73 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems declined 1.96% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 57.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales57.7354.81 5 OPM %21.4321.69 -PBDT8.679.10 -5 PBT7.177.62 -6 NP5.015.11 -2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

