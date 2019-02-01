Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit declines 1.96% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit rises 25.20% in the September 2018 quarter
Apollo Micro sizzles after new order win
quitas Small Finance bank eyes growth across portfolios
Aye Finance empowers 100,000 Indian Micro Businesses
No state to be penalised for doing well: 15th Finance Commission
-
Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 57.73 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems declined 1.96% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 57.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales57.7354.81 5 OPM %21.4321.69 -PBDT8.679.10 -5 PBT7.177.62 -6 NP5.015.11 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU