SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 32.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.38% to Rs 3507.12 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 32.06% to Rs 509.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 385.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 3507.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2889.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3507.122889.46 21 OPM %29.6720.14 -PBDT725.36555.45 31 PBT684.33518.51 32 NP509.46385.78 32

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:25 IST

