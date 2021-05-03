Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit rises 208.63% in the March 2021 quarter

-
Sales rise 104.42% to Rs 467.90 croreNet profit of Apollo Tricoat Tubes rose 208.63% to Rs 34.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Sales rose 104.42% to Rs 467.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 228.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.
For the full year,net profit rose 148.49% to Rs 105.01 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 42.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Sales rose 122.06% to Rs 1472.81 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 663.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Mar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Sales467.90228.89 104 1472.81663.25 122 OPM %10.8410.63 -11.1111.19 - PBDT49.1721.73 126 155.7869.37 125 PBT44.6117.65 153 139.2559.24 135 NP34.3511.13 209 105.0142.26 148
