Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 113, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 43.61% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% slide in NIFTY and a 13.07% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 113, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has gained around 22.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6789.2, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 112.95, up 0.58% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is down 43.61% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% slide in NIFTY and a 13.07% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 12.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

