Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Page Industries Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2020.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 18.01% to Rs 41.6 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Page Industries Ltd surged 9.93% to Rs 21073.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 991 shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd soared 9.75% to Rs 19.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd added 9.01% to Rs 194.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46955 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd rose 8.54% to Rs 283.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2556 shares in the past one month.

