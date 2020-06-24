Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Gallantt Metal Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd and Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2020.

Ginni Filaments Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 12.9 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21075 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2899 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd soared 16.67% to Rs 39.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3133 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd rose 15.87% to Rs 212.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53379 shares in the past one month.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd advanced 15.69% to Rs 160.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3987 shares in the past one month.

