APSEZ, HDFC, Eicher Motors in focus

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported 25.86% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 758.02 crore on 14.53% fall in total income to Rs 2,749.46 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

HDFC said that the company has raised Rs 10,000 crore through QIP and Rs 3,693 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Eicher Motors said its members approved sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

Metropolis Healthcare reported 89.17% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.90 crore on 28.59% fall in total income to Rs 146.28 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Somany Ceramics reported consolidated net loss of Rs 21.99 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 7.44 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 57.21% to Rs 171.31 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Godawari Power & Ispat reported 14.52% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.49 crore on 14.74% fall in total income to Rs 712.31 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported 79.97% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.81 crore on 36.95% fall in total income to Rs 482.60 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

