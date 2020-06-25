JUST IN
Somany Ceramics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.29% to Rs 353.72 crore

Net loss of Somany Ceramics reported to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.29% to Rs 353.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 514.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.62% to Rs 15.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 1600.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1708.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales353.72514.77 -31 1600.231708.33 -6 OPM %3.9213.73 -8.219.63 - PBDT5.3764.41 -92 94.71136.59 -31 PBT-10.7552.96 PL 35.7692.34 -61 NP-9.3224.09 PL 15.0046.32 -68

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 16:24 IST

